Urban Outfitters introduces US in-store rental returns with Nuuly

Retail giant Urban Outfitters has introduced a new in-store rental programme alongside Nuuly, allowing customers to return items borrowed from the platform to its stores across the US.

Through the service, customers can bring their monthly Nuuly totes to Urban Outfitters’ stores to drop off as part of a rental return system. Those who utilise the drop off service will receive a 15 percent discount for Urban Outfitters that can be applied both in store or online, redeemable through December 31, 2025.

In a statement, the retailer’s president, Shea Jensen, said: “Our stores have always been more than just places to shop, they’re spaces for discovery, connection, and convenience. By bringing Nuuly returns into select UO locations, we’re making it easier than ever for customers to manage their wardrobes and discover what’s next. It’s another step in blending our digital and in-store experiences to meet our community where they are.”

The addition of Nuuly’s return service to Urban Outfitters’ stores expands on the duo’s existing relationship. The retailer currently offers its own URBN brands, third-party labels and vintage pieces through a digital rental platform, contributing to Nuuly’s overall performance and growth.