Urban Revivo expands globally with new stores in major fashion capitals

Chinese fashion brand Urban Revivo, with over 400 locations in China and Southeast Asia, is actively expanding its global presence with new stores in major fashion hubs. In 2024, the company opened nine new stores across Southeast Asia, including in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, and the Philippines, bringing its total in the region to nearly 20. This year, the brand is accelerating its international expansion with new stores in New York City, London, Tokyo, and Hong Kong.

Urban Revivo’s growth strategy is focused on both direct operations and franchising. The brand's new stores are designed with an "urban art center" concept, customising each location to reflect its city’s unique character and enhance the customer experience. The company’s first London flagship store is a 5,300 sq. ft. space on Neal Street in Covent Garden, while its first U.S. location is a 30,000 sq. ft. store at 515 Broadway in Soho, New York City. The brand has also opened a second, 2,700 sq. mtr. store in London this year.

Based on a Reuters report, the brand sells tops for around 130 yuan (18.17 dollars) and sundresses for 350 yuan (48.93 dollars) and has a goal of opening 200 overseas locations within the next five years. To better appeal to Western consumers, the brand launched a European design centre in 2024 to create products tailored to local tastes.

Analysts suggest that Urban Revivo may encounter several obstacles as it expands into Western markets. These include challenges related to social and environmental issues, political considerations, and data regulations, the report adds. Despite these challenges, some industry experts believe that Urban Revivo’s Chinese origins will not hinder its success in the West, as modern consumers are more focused on products that resonate with them emotionally.

FMG, in which Chinese venture capital firms Hongshan Capital and BA Capital have minority stakes, also has plans for a public listing, although no specific timeline has been set.