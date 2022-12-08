URW reveals development plans for Westfield Old Orchard in Illinois

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) has unveiled an array of development plans for its Westfield Old Orchard site in Skokie, Illinois.

The company said the North Shore destination will be “unlike anything else in Chicagoland”, with a park, event space and various amenities to be added to the modernised retail centre.

The multi-phase plan already began to be implemented in autumn, with enhancements to the centre’s common areas and a number of new openings, including restaurants, health and wellness amenities and luxury retailers, such as Bloomingdale’s curated shopping concept Bloomies and Louis Vuitton.

Redevelopment will continue in 2023, with the former Lord & Taylor space set to be reimagined and redesigned through luxury home furnishings, fashion and entertainment offerings.

The development of further residences, eateries, wellness facilities and outdoor amenities is expected to begin in 2024, and will open in phases starting 2026.

In a release, URW said sustainability “will be central to the development”, in line with the conglomerate’s broader strategies to create sustainable places.

Speaking on the project, Goeff Mason, executive vice president of operating management and development for URW US, said: “Westfield Old Orchard already provides an exceptional experience for our customers, local residents, and our office workers.

“By creatively unlocking the potential of the centre, this development will bring new life, energy and choices to Old Orchard and provide experiences that are even more engaging and meaningful for the local community.”