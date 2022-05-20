URW set to open three new Westfield flagships throughout Europe

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) has announced it will be furthering the roll out of its Westfield brand into Spain, Sweden and Poland.

In autumn, the retail group will be rebranding three of its centres into Westfield flagship stores, including Parquesur in Madrid, Taby Centrum in Stockholm and Galeria Mokotow in Warsaw.

It comes as part of URW’s expansion of the Westfield brand throughout Europe, which it said will leverage its value to retailers and drive new revenues through advertising and brand experiences.

In a release, Caroline Puechoultres, chief customer officer of URW, said: “The significant opportunity afforded to both retailers and brands by this increasingly digitally linked network of destinations is unparalleled – through Westfield our partners can reach tens of millions of European consumers, driving new possibilities in advertising, brand marketing and retail.”

According to URW, the locations of the retail parks come with benefits such as quality transport options, distinctive design features and “a best-in-class approach in terms of customer experience, community engagement and sustainability practices”.

In celebration of the launches, each destination will be hosting consumer events set to be announced later this year.