US Congress reconsiders de minimis rule for low-value parcels

While the US administration officially ended the customs exemption for low-value parcels at the end of 2025, the de minimis issue has abruptly resurfaced in Washington. The cause is a new bill introduced in the House of Representatives. It seeks to partially reintroduce specific treatment for small imported shipments.

This is a strong signal in a context where international e-commerce, particularly in textiles, is bearing the full brunt of this regulatory facility's disappearance.

End of de minimis: a turning point for global trade

For years, the de minimis rule (Section 321 of the Tariff Act of 1930) allowed parcels valued at less than 800 dollars to enter the US without customs duties or cumbersome formalities. This provision became central to cross-border e-commerce platforms, particularly in fashion, ultra-fast fashion and accessories.

At the end of 2025, the US administration eliminated this exemption for commercial imports. It cited security concerns, fraud, unfair competition and the protection of domestic industry. The result has been an increase in logistics costs, a slowdown in flows, and greater customs complexity. This has created a significant shock for businesses reliant on the small parcel model.

Bill that changes the game

It is in this context that several US officials have introduced new legislation. The aim is to recreate a simplified system for low-value parcels without strictly reinstating the former exemption.

According to information obtained by Sourcing Journal, this proposal “mimics elements of the de minimis provision that was terminated for commercial shipments last year”. In other words, this is not a straightforward return to the status quo ante. It is an attempt to legislatively codify certain principles of de minimis, which were previously managed administratively.

The issue is therefore no longer merely technical or customs-related; it has become political and economic.

Why Congress is reopening the case

This initiative reflects several converging pressures:

Pressure from e-commerce players: platforms, logistics providers and brands are decrying an abrupt disruption to their model, particularly for low-unit-value products.

Inflationary fears: the increase in duties and fees on millions of daily parcels is mechanically weighing on consumer prices.

Risk of logistical disruption: US customs are facing an influx of complex declarations, whereas de minimis previously streamlined the flow.

According to initial details published on Congress.gov, the text aims to redefine the legal framework for the entry of small parcels to strike a balance between enhanced control and commercial continuity.

Spectre of the De Minimis Loophole Act

This return of de minimis to the legislative debate is not without resistance. It follows in the wake of the De Minimis Loophole Act, a bill championed in recent years by several US officials to condemn the massive use of this exemption by cross-border e-commerce platforms.

This bill explicitly aimed to close what it described as a “regulatory loophole,” accused of encouraging fraud, the entry of non-compliant products and competition deemed unfair to American industry. While it was not adopted as such, its spirit largely inspired the administrative removal of de minimis at the end of 2025.

The new text currently under debate is therefore seeking a delicate balance: reintroducing fluidity without reopening the loophole. Unlike the old system, it would no longer be an automatic exemption. Instead, it would be a stricter legislative framework, potentially accompanied by enhanced requirements for traceability, compliance and shipper identification.

In other words, Congress is not backtracking. It is attempting to regain control over a mechanism that had slipped from its grasp.

Key issue for textiles and fashion

For the textile sector, the stakes are high. De minimis was one of the invisible pillars of competitiveness for international players, particularly from Asia, who could deliver directly to the American consumer at a low cost. Its removal has reshuffled the deck:

reduced competitive advantage for ultra-fast fashion,

increased cost of single-unit imports,

a relative resurgence in attractiveness for more regional or wholesale models.

If an amended version of de minimis were to be reinstated by law, the regulatory shock of 2025 might prove to have been a temporary episode rather than a definitive structural change.

What to remember

The administrative removal revealed the extent to which the de minimis mechanism had become central to global trade. Its possible legislative revival implicitly shows the difficulty states face in reconciling economic sovereignty, flow control and the reality of globalised e-commerce.

For the textile industry, this unequivocal message transforms legislative instability into a major risk factor integrated into the very core of business models. The coming months will determine whether or not small parcels will regain their exceptional status in the world's largest economy.