US Fashion brand Kate Spade New York enters India

One of the leading global fashion and lifestyle brands Kate Spade New York has forayed into the Indian market with its first two stores in the capital. The brand has opened a store in South Delhi’s DLF Emporio in Vasant Kunj as well as one at the Select City Walk in Saket.

Kate Spade has entered India through a long-term distribution and retail license agreement with Reliance Brands, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries. It announced in a statement that this high-class distribution rights to the brand in the country lie with Reliance Brands. The new stores feature its latest Spring 2017 collection, which has a Moroccan feel.

The store’s collections include: handbags, small leather goods, shoes, jewellery, fashion, tech accessories, watches, eyewear and stationery from the brand.

Deborah Lloyd, Chief Creative Officer of Kate Spade New York is thrilled about the launch. Inspired by India's rich and colorful heritage he wants to see the Indian woman styling up with his collection. Similarly, Darshan Mehta, CEO, Reliance Brands, is confident that the brand shall resonate with the Indian woman and its playful sophistication will add a refreshing twist to Indian women’s wardrobe.