US investor Fortress reportedly planning to sell 17 Marks & Spencer stores
Majestic Wines owner Fortress is reportedly looking to offload a number of Marks & Spencer stores in the UK.
The US investment management firm could sell up to 17 stores for a price of 70 million pounds, Property Week reports.
Fortress bought 76 stores from London-based investment firm Topland for 450 million pounds back in 2016.
Last year, Marks & Spencer announced plans to downsize its number of stores in the UK selling both clothing and homeware from 254 to 180.