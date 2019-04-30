US lingerie brand Parfait aims to have 150 shop in shops in India

US-based lingerie brand Parfait is aiming for 150 shop in shops across India in the next few months. As of now, the plus sized lingerie brand has 17 shop in shops. These are located at Project Eve, Jashn, Revoluzion Plus, Amydus across metros and non-metros. More such shop in shops may be opened in Lifestyle, Central and Shoppers Stop.

Parfait has a network of 700 stores across US, UK, Hong Kong and Canada. It serves women across 20 plus countries through online and offline stores. India is Parfait’s debut in the southeast Asia market. Parfait offers a range of sizes including 30 to 44 band sizes, D to K cup sizes, and M-4XL bottoms. The brand is committed to producing beautiful lingerie for all body shapes and sizes with bras, sports bras, boy shorts, high waist briefs, baby dolls and bustiers.

The spring/summer 2019 collection is marked by a range of romantic new styles, colors, and silhouette expansions evocative of secret gardens, seaside sunsets, and balmy summer evenings. Among the brand’s offerings for Indian plus size women is an unlined wire bra featuring flirty, double-strap detail over the bust. At present more than 60 per cent of women in India wear some amount of plus-size clothing.