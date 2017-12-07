US Polo Association looking at retail expansion in India

The US Polo Association brand managed by USPA Properties, a wholly owned subsidiary of the United States Polo Association (USPA) is eyeing expansion in keeping in mind the rising demand from consumers. The company is betting big on India as an important market for spreading brand presence. The brand recently opened stores in Coimbatore, Guwahati and Pune and is now focusing on Tier I and II cities across India by adding 7-10 stores each month. Most of the store openings are taking place in eastern and northern India.

US Polo opened its first store with India partner Arvind Brands. Established in 1890, United States Polo Association is the governing entity of the polo sport in the United States and Canada. The brand caters to men, women and children who like looking good, while maintaining their signature casual appearance. The range comprises of home textiles, promotion items, marine products and more in addition to underwear and ready-to-wear for men, women and children; accessories, shoes and leather.