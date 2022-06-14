US sportswear retailer Lids to open 20 stores in Germany

Following its entry into the European market late last year, US sportswear retailer Lids is expanding into Germany with the planned opening of 20 standalone stores.

The company will start by opening three Berlin locations in the coming weeks, with stores in other cities to follow, including in Bremen, Dresden, and Hamburg.

The Indianapolis-based company has a focus on apparel and caps from popular US sports, including American football, basketball, and baseball

“Throughout the years we’ve had requests to bring the unparalleled assortment of Lids to Germany, which has a massive headwear market,” Lids president Britten Maughan said in a statement.

He continued: “Germany has a strong fashion accessory market and a growing affinity for US sports, which fits into the core strengths of the Lids product offering.”

The news comes after Lids announced its entrance into the European market in December 2021 through the opening of its first four stores in England.

Today, Lids operates almost 1,200 stores throughout the US, Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico and England, including through its retail partnerships with Macy’s and Designer Brands.