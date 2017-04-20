V-Bazaar eyes Rs 500 crore revenue by 2020, to add up to 45 stores

As the company plans in the next three years V- Bazaar, the well known fashion and apparels retailer retaier is aiming for Rs 500 crores revenue and plans to add up to 45 new stores in Tier II and III cities. In a statement it was cleared that the company shall invest between Rs 75-90 crores to open 40 to 45 new stores in Tier-II and -III cities of Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand.

Hemant Agarwal, Chairman and Managing, V-Bazaar Retail says they want to add around 40-45 more stores by 2020. By the end of FY 2019-20 he wishes to push up the store count to 56-57. As a strategy the company is now focusing only on Tier-II and III cities. Currently, V-Bazaar is engaged in operating 14 stores in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar and earned revenues of Rs 44.8 crores in the financial year 2016-17.