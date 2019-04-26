V-Mart targets reaching 1,000 towns in next few years

Delhi-based retailer V-Mart’s plan is to reach 1,000 towns over the next few years. V-Mart has operations in 172 cities across 17 states as of now. The retail chain has 218 stores spread across West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh, Haryana, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, New Delhi, Punjab and Rajasthan.

Besides apparel the company also offers general merchandise and kirana bazaar products. General merchandise products include footwear, home furnishing, kitchenware, toys and games, bags and luggage whereas kirana bazaar products include packaged food items and beauty products.

As a value retail pioneer with affordable fashion at its core for the aspiring class, V-Mart is focused on delivering the best combination of affordability, quality and variety to its customers. The company has undertaken visual merchandizing initiatives and has also planned clutter-breaking marketing campaigns at its stores to connect with customers and drive footfalls and conversions. The company’s operations are spread across northern, western and eastern parts of India. Its vendor base is above 1000 pan-India. The retail chain is upgrading its products and services to meet changing customer needs and has also launched a loyalty program to retain customers.