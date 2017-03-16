Vans opens Pune store

Apparel and shoes brand Vans has opened a store in Pune. The store showcases shoes, apparels, and accessories for men and women. This includes iconic footwear models such as the classic slip-ons, apparel assortment such as tees, hoodies and jackets along with classy accessories like caps, backpacks and belts.

Vans is a VF Corporation brand and owns and operates more than 450 retail locations around the world. The brand promotes action sports lifestyle, youth culture and creative self-expression through the support of athletes, musicians and artists.

Vans is a US footwear brand that opened in 1966 and is known for its iconic waffle patterned sole. Vans shoes are available in a wide variety of cuts. It is rooted in the heart of skate culture and street inspired footwear. From the classic low cut shoe through to hi-top designs and the no fuss slip-on, Vans offers a range of footwear including the classic skate shoe. In addition there are socks, fashion T-shirts, backpacks, sunglasses, hats, wallets, belts, board shorts and beanies. From 2011 to 2015 Vans added more than 500 sites to its global operations – a 40 per cent increase driven mainly by retail store expansion.