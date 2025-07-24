Veja expands to Denmark with new Copenhagen store

French trainer brand Veja has announced the opening of its first store in Denmark. The new shop, located in the Danish capital, Copenhagen, marks the brand's entry into the market following several years of significant growth within the Scandinavian region.

The new retail space is situated at Pilestæde 40B, a street known for its quieter ambiance compared to other main shopping areas and its popularity among young individuals with active lifestyles. Veja has established a 165-square-meter store in collaboration with Danish architect Nikolaj Lorentz Mentze from Studio 0405.

Veja opens in Copenhagen Credits: Veja

The store's design incorporates Danish wood and bespoke furniture. Large windows, five-meter-high ceilings, and abundant natural light contribute to a soft, warm atmosphere, reflecting the Danish lifestyle concept of Hygge.

The Copenhagen opening represents Veja's second expansion into a new country this summer, following the launch of its first store in São Paulo in June, marking its entry into the Latin American market.

