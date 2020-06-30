Veja opens store in former military barracks in Bordeaux

French footwear brand Veja has opened its latest store in a former military barracks in Bordeaux.

The barracks, called Darwin, have been transformed into a hybrid space bringing together 50 associations and 200 companies. Veja x Darwin will act as the brands “store of the future”, where it will showcase never launched prototypes, sneakers with minimal defects at reduced prices and pairs from old collections.

True to Veja’s sustainable roots, the brand teamed up with Darwin-based architects Le Bureau Baroque to create a space using limited waste, locally sourced wood elements, as well as 100 percent renewable electricity provided by Enercoop.

The store will also feature a shoemaker’s workshop where customers will be able to have their shows cleaned and repaired, and where old shoes can be recycled.