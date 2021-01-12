Versace opens boutique in Zurich

Italian luxury label Versace has opened the doors of a new boutique on Zurich’s exclusive shopping avenue Bahnhofstrasse.

The two-story boutique spans 204 square meters and houses the label’s women’s and men’s ready-to-wear and accessories collections.

The store’s interior, designed following the concept created by famed architect Gwenael Nicolas, features white Venus marble, custom eucalyptus wood flooring and plush golden and blue carpets.