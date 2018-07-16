Vestiaire Collective to use Qubit to curate personalisation

Vestiaire Collective, the leading marketplace for buying and selling pre-owned luxury fashion, is to use Qubit’s AI-based technology to provide a more personalised customer experience as it looks to drive customer lifetime value.

The online marketplace, which has more than 7 million members in over 50 countries, has stated that it is looking to focus on personalisation to drive its business growth forward by increasing loyalty with existing customers, as well as quickly building trust with new visitors to the brand.

“It is essential to provide relevant and segmented experiences to our customers across the globe,” said Ceanne Fernandes-Wong, chief marketing officer and vice president - EMEA, Vestiaire Collective in a press statement. “The pedigree and robustness of the Qubit Pro platform means we’re confident that we’ll be able deliver against our personalisation goals across the 13 domains where we’re deploying the technology.”

Initially, the Vestiaire Collective team will focus on building experiences with quick time to value and fast implementation times like social proof, visitor pulse, and segmented messaging across Qubit’s template messages.

With 30,000 new items submitted by sellers each week, the Vestiaire Collective team want to respond to their browsers preferences, behaviour and intent with the best experiences that technology can provide.

Fernandes-Wong, added: “At Vestiaire Collective, we’re always looking to have closer and more personal conversations with our customers to ensure that we’re evolving to continually meet their needs; Qubit Pro will help us achieve this goal.”

Social proof and self-segmentation will be put in place across the website, making sure that relevant and personalised messages and products are served to each visitor. This will be completed through Qubit’s AI-based technology, which allows this to be done in real-time, the online retailer confirmed.

“Vestiaire Collective is a brand synonymous with style, entrepreneurial spirit and passion,” said Graham Cooke, chief executive of Qubit. “By concentrating on the customer experience, I have no doubt that they will continue to see exponential growth. To create personalised experiences at scale you need AI-powered technology that can react in real-time to the preferences shown by onsite visitors. With Qubit Pro you can do exactly that, and I’m delighted that we’re going to be part of their continued success.”