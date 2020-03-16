VF Corp closes all stores in North America

In response to the global COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, VF Corporation has announced the temporary closure of all owned retail stores across North America, effective March 16 through April 5. The company said in a statement that all retail employees at these locations will continue to receive full pay and benefits during the temporary closure period. In addition to its retail fleet, VF has closed its corporate and brand offices in North America until April 5 and is enabling all office employees to work remotely. The company added that temporary closure of both offices and retail locations may be extended depending on the overall state of the COVID-19 situation.

“The decision to close our retail stores, as well as our corporate and brand offices in North America, is the responsible thing to do to help mitigate the spread of the virus through social distancing. We will continue to monitor this situation closely and follow the guidance of global health professionals to ensure we’re doing our part to flatten the curve of newly confirmed cases,” Steve Rendle, VF’s Chairman, President and CEO.

VF’s actions in North America are consistent with similar operational decisions made in its EMEA and Asia Pacific regions. In mainland Europe, VF has closed all offices and retail store locations until further notice, and its locations in the United Kingdom are currently operating on reduced hours.

In the Asia Pacific region, which was first impacted by the virus, VF initially closed the majority of its offices and retail locations. Currently, the company’s offices in Greater China are open and approximately 90 percent of its retail store locations are now open for business. VF’s offices and retail locations in South Korea, Japan, Hong Kong and Taiwan remain open, but office employees are working remotely, and retail store locations are operating on reduced hours in some cases.

