VF Corp to open first multi-brand store in Milan

VF Corporation has announced it will open its first multi-brand store this autumn in Milan, with the company saying it will act as a “template” for other similar stores in the future.

The 22,000-square-foot space is located in a historic building at 11 Orefici Street in Italy's fashion capital and will feature collections from The North Face, Timberland and Napapijri, with other VF brands periodically showcasing their collections.

The space is split over three floors, with the ground floor featuring The LAB, an area dedicated to exclusive product collabs and limited-edition collections, as well as fitting rooms and common areas.

“We’re pleased to introduce this new multi-brand retail concept to our fleet of stores to further elevate our offering for our consumers while also advancing our strategy of becoming more consumer-minded, retail-centric and hyper-digital,” Martino Scabbia Guerrini, VF’s group president of the EMEA region, said in a statement.“Our aspiration is that this retail format will become a template for future VF multi-brand stores in other regions and cities.”

Renovations on the new building began in June with plans to open the space in autumn 2020. VF Corp currently owns and operates more than 1,500 retail stores for its brands.