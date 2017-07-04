Viacom18, Beevee team up to launch Roadies bottomwear

Viacom18 has teamed up with clothing brand Beevee to launch Roadies bottomwear. The products will soon be available select stores across.

As Saugato Bhowmik, Viacom18’ Consumer Products and Integrated Network Solutions Head points out they have an extensive bouquet of consumer products for the youth. Under brand MTV they retail apparels, fashion accessories, footwear, tech accessories, personal care etc. Roadies products include apparel, watches, sunglasses, innerwear, bags and now bottomwear. The association with Beevee will let consumers experience Roadies in all its glory.

Roadies is one of the longest running reality TV shows in India and Roadies bottomwear will be inspired by the rough and tough look sported by the participants in MTV Roadies Rising. Roadie’s bottomwear will give consumers the opportunity to experience the brand and get into the Roadies spirit with a wide range of clothing. The offer includes cargo pants, three-fourths, joggers, and convertible pants and trousers.