Vibrant colors mark Max’s S/S range

Max has unveiled its spring/summer 2017 collection. Imperial blue, barbados cherry red are the dominant colors of the season. The season shows off an eclectic range of trends - ruffle details, asymmetrical hem lines, engineered appliques, natural hues, inflated silhouettes and oversized proportions. The assortment expresses a richly detailed sense of elegance and passion through a wide range of exclusive apparel, footwear and accessories for every occasion.

Blush tones, muted corals mixed with digital botanical prints, handcrafted patchwork patterns form a chic line of women's wear this season. It also incorporates designs based on tropical prints and ditsy floral with luxurious fabrics such as weightless georgette, rib knits and sheer fabrics with embroidery details.

Indigo dyed fabrics woven in shades of blue and white, with an accent of beige, jacquard patterned collar ribs, multi-colored placement reverse collars, color blocked tees form the highlights of men’s wear. The yacht motif, poster-inspired graphics, surfer icons, tropical motifs, distressed typos, beach life quotes, chevron patterns and palm tree motifs all add up to the quirky fun quotient.

Young girls have shift dresses, cold shoulder tops and dresses with watermelon shades of pink with red and navy. Florals blossoms in soft colors of pastel pink and corals mixed with denim blue, tangerine yellow, strawberry pink and fun fruity appliques add to the fun quotient. Boys have print tees, chest prints and bottoms, polos, character tees, hoodies, along with dynamic graphic T-shirts.