Victoria Beckham Beauty signs Canadian retail partnership

Victoria Beckham Beauty, the fashion-led clean luxury beauty and skincare brand by British designer Victoria Beckham, has announced an exclusive Canadian retail partnership with Rennaï, a new beauty and self-care shopping destination set to open this week in Montreal’s Royalmount project.

Rennaï, which opens on September 5, is billed as a one-stop-shop for beauty products and services and will include a Victoria Beckham Beauty counter featuring the brand’s full make-up, skincare and fragrance lines, including signature items Satin Kajal Liner, Vast Lash Mascara, Posh Lipstick, and skincare co-developed with Augustinus Bader.

Katia Beauchamp, chief executive at Victoria Beckham Beauty, said in a statement: "As Victoria Beckham Beauty plans to expand its retail footprint globally, and as we saw incredible traction with Canadian sales via our own e-commerce business, the natural next step was to provide our Canadian customer with a brand experience closer to home.

“We chose Rennaï as our first Canadian retail partner and are thrilled about the opportunity to be part of such a unique and innovative retail experience.”

Rennaï announces Canadian retail exclusive with Victoria Beckham Beauty, as seen in new flagship store at Royalmount Credits: CNW Group / Rennaï

Christopher Novak, president and chief creative officer of Rennaï, added: "Through our exclusive partnership with Victoria Beckham Beauty in Canada, Rennaï establishes a new era of beauty and self-care.

“This collaboration embodies the shared values and vision of both Rennaï and Victoria Beckham Beauty, empowering customers to feel uniquely confident and beautiful. Together, we are committed to educating and inspiring our customers, equipping them with the necessary knowledge and tools to enhance their self-care rituals."

The 36,000 square foot Rennaï flagship is part of the Royalmount development being spearheaded by Quebec-based real estate development and management company Carbonleo, which will be home to more than 170 stores and 60 restaurants, with 50 percent of the brands and retail concepts set to be completely new to the Quebec market.

Luxury brands signed up for the shopping development include Saint Laurent, Versace, Jimmy Choo, Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Tiffany, David Yurman, Tag Heuer, Michael Kors, Moncler, Longchamp and Canada Goose.