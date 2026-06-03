Victoria Beckham opens first US store

Victoria Beckham has opened the first US store of her eponymous brand at Bal Harbour Shops in Miami. The designer shared details of the opening on her Instagram account, where she said the location was intended to serve as an extension of the brand’s Mayfair flagship boutique in London.

It marks the first time a store outside of London will offer both fashion and a selection of Victoria Beckham Beauty products under one roof. “Expect a curated edit of ready-to-wear and accessories, as well as an exclusive capsule in a rich bronze colourway,” Beckham said.

The new location, which will remain open through September 30, 2026, comes on the heels of a successful brand turnaround for the Spice Girls alum, whose sales rose to 170 million dollars last year, reflecting a 19 percent increase on 2024 figures.

Leather goods has been a particularly strong category, contributing to more than 13 percent of the fashion division’s sales, with plans to grow this to sit between 30 and 35 percent over the next three years. Clothing accounts for 20 percent of sales.

Reports had initially suggested that in response to the strengthened performance, Backham was eyeing store locations in Paris and New York, the latter a reflection of the US’ role as a key market for the company, despite the bankruptcy of Saks causing uncertainty.