Victoria’s Secret to pilot loyalty programme

Victoria’s Secret, together with its own brand Pink, is set to pilot a new loyalty programme that will allow customers to earn rewards while shopping.

‘The VS & Pink Collective’ is the first rewards programme launched by the lingerie retailer, and will begin with 30 percent of the two brands’ current customers in select states across the US.

Through its initial launch, the programme will gather feedback ahead of its full rollout later this year.

It builds on similar initiatives previously launched by the company, Pink Nation Programme and Victoria’s Secret Credit Card, which both provided customers with perks when shopping.

The new programme adds to this, offering access to further rewards, member exclusives, a digital community and more.

As rewards are collected and more is spent, customers will move up through three tiers – Insider, All-Access and VIP — to gain more opportunities to earn points and access increasingly exclusive deals.

Pink Nation will be halted in February as the brand makes way for a new Pink App and the loyalty programme.

In a release, Chris Rupp, chief customer officer for Victoria's Secret & Co. said that the brands were fortunate to have “decades of loyal customers”.

Rupp continued: “Through our transformation journey, we’ve been listening to these customers and have focused our approach on what they want and need.

“The VS & Pink Collective has been developed with the customer at heart and we’re looking forward to gathering additional learnings to launch the full programme later this year.”