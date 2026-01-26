Victoria's Secret to open first German store in Hamburg

US lingerie retailer Victoria’s Secret & Co. is set to launch its German expansion in Hamburg. A store is scheduled to open in the city centre later this year.

The Bischofswerda-based PTH Group, which has been secured as Victoria's Secret's franchise partner for the German market, confirmed the press reports. The US label will occupy a space of around 800 sq. mtrs. in the historic Barkhof building this year. The location is at the intersection of the popular shopping streets Mönckebergstraße and Spitalerstraße. The building previously housed a branch of the shoe retailer Görtz. Victoria's Secret will offer its full clothing range and selected cosmetic products at the new store.

Catrin Grützmann, managing director of PTH Intimates GmbH, praised the planned new opening. “Victoria's Secret as an industry leader and global icon, and the historic Barkhof Kontorhaus with its impressive façade in Hamburg's city centre – this sounded like the perfect symbiosis to us right from the start,” she explained in a company post on the business network Linkedin. “It is very special for all of us at the PTH Group that we were able to bring this international brand to Germany, and that the starting point of an extraordinary story is in Hamburg.”

The US lingerie group and the PTH Group announced their franchise partnership agreement only at the beginning of last week. The company already operates stores for well-known brands such as Adidas, Boss, Hugo, Tommy Hilfiger and G-Star. It now plans to open more Victoria's Secret stores in Germany this year, following the Hamburg debut.