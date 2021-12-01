Vineyard Vines partners with Toys for Tots

Lifestyle apparel brand Vineyard Vines has partnered with nonprofit organisation, Toys for Tots.

Toys for Tots looks to give back to children during the holiday season. Vineyard Vines has announced that it will donate 20 percent of sales from purchases made on Giving Tuesday to the organisation, in order to help them provide toys to children in need.

“As a company, that’s motto is ‘Every day should feel this good’, we are excited to partner with Toys for Tots, a great organisation that for decades has helped bring joy to children throughout the holiday season,” said Shep Murray, CEO and co-founder of Vinyard Vines.

Toys for Tots, which has been run for 74 years by the US Marine Corps Reserve, looks to distribute toys, books and other gifts during the Christmas season to less fortunate children. It also provides year long support to families going through challenging periods. Last year, Toys for Tots was able to help 7.4 million children in 800 different communities nationwide.

“We are very pleased to welcome vineyard vines as a National Corporate Sponsor of the 2021 Marine Toys for Tots Campaign,” said retired Marine Colonel Ted Silvester, vice president of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. “Their community service goals certainly align with those the Marine Corps has promoted for over 74 year through our Toys for Tots program.”