VIP Clothing expands quick-commerce presence with Blinkit partnership

VIP Clothing Limited, an Indian innerwear brand, has announced a new partnership with Eternal Limited’s Blinkit, a quick-commerce platform, to enhance the accessibility and convenience of its products for Indian consumers. This collaboration will initially see VIP and Frenchie, the brand's flagship sub-brands, become available on Blinkit in Karnataka and the National Capital Region (NCR). The service is slated to expand to Gujarat, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh in the coming days.

This partnership marks a continued strategic expansion into the quick-commerce sector for VIP Clothing Limited. The innerwear brand recently collaborated with Swiggy Instamart and Zepto, making its VIP and Frenchie ranges available for rapid delivery across various parts of India. T

Kanishk Pathare, Head – D2C, VIP Clothing Limited, emphasised the company's focus on meeting consumers where they are and delivering products swiftly. Teaming up with Blinkit isn't just a partnership; it's a supercharger for our D2C game, making sure our VIP and Frenchie styles are literally just minutes away. This is how we're reshaping innerwear retail, keeping it fresh, relevant, and totally in sync with how India wants to shop today!," he said.

Kapil Pathare, deputy managing director at VIP Clothing Limited, added that the future of retail involves understanding and meeting consumer needs precisely where they require the brand to be. “2025 has been the year of scaling operations for us. We’ve partnered with e-commerce platforms and quick-commerce platforms while exploring newer physical retail stores and markets. This is only the beginning,” Kapil Pathare said.

The company's progressive approach to providing consumers with convenient access to trusted premium innerwear is expected to significantly influence Indian innerwear purchasing habits.