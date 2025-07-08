VIP Clothing launches Yuwa Series in South India

VIP Clothing Limited, a prominent innerwear brand in India, has announced the launch of its new "Yuwa Series" in the southern Indian market, further strengthening its presence in the region following the successful introduction of Frenchie X in Kerala. This strategic move is part of the company's broader growth plan, aiming to cater to India's young, style-conscious consumers with bold and contemporary innerwear options.

The Yuwa Series introduces a dynamic lineup of modern and expressive innerwear under the established VIP brand. The collection includes popular ranges such as Maxer, Azure, Ascent, and Univo, and notably features "One Up," a new and distinctive line of printed long trunks designed for the expressive and fashion-forward youth who embrace individuality. All products in the series are unified by the vibrant tagline, "Confidence Starts with Comfort."

Sunil Pathare, CMD, VIP Clothing Limited, commented on the launch, stating, "The launch of the Yuwa Series, including our exciting new product One Up, is a major step forward in connecting with the youth of India. Today's generation is expressive and confident, and we're building our product offerings to resonate with their lifestyle and personality. The South Zone is a key market in this journey, and we're thrilled to start here."

This curated collection directly targets younger demographics, featuring modern cuts, expressive designs, and premium fabrics to create a line that is as bold, diverse, and confident as the generation it serves.

Devendra Vyas, CFO of VIP Clothing Limited, added his perspective: "By launching youth-centric products like One Up under the VIP brand, we are creating greater value while strategically moving towards premiumization. This directly supports our long-term objectives of brand enhancement and margin expansion."

With a legacy spanning over five decades, VIP Clothing Limited has consistently set industry benchmarks through its focus on innovation, quality, and relevance. While historically known for men's innerwear, the brand has diversified its portfolio to include women's and teen collections, athleisure wear, and accessories.