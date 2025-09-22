VIP Clothing partners with Lulu Malls for retail expansion

VIP Clothing Limited, an Indian innerwear and lifestyle company, has announced a new retail partnership with Lulu Malls across the country. This strategic expansion will allow the company to showcase its full product portfolio, which includes brands like VIP, Frenchie, Frenchie X, and Yuva Series, to millions of shoppers in Lulu's premium shopping destinations.

According to Sunil Pathare, chairman and MD of VIP Clothing Limited, the partnership is a significant step in strengthening the company's reach and accessibility. This collaboration will enable consumers to experience VIP's "legacy of comfort, quality, and style in a world-class shopping environment".

The new outlets within Lulu Malls will feature exclusive product displays, engaging brand experiences, and impactful visual merchandising. This is part of VIP Clothing Limited's strategy to enhance consumer touch-points and increase its visibility in modern retail spaces.

The company, which has a five-decade-long heritage, is focused on its mission to provide "affordable luxury, everyday comfort, and trusted quality to every household".