Virat and Anushka are the new faces of fashion etailer Myntra

Myntra has signed up Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli and his Bollywood star spouse Anushka Sharma as the new brand ambassadors. They are seen as representing the young, confident and successful India of today and hence a great choice to represent a New Age brand like Myntra.

Myntra’s new campaign brings alive the joyful experience of shopping for fashion on the brand’s platform. The film taps into music as a key element and delivers a musical anthem. The intent of the campaign is to show a seamless user experience with hi-tech features that go beyond the act of adding items to a cart. The aim is to deliver the joy of discovery, inspiration, experimentation and social experience on the platform. The narrative, therefore, strings together various features and propositions such as visual search, which allows users to click a picture of any merchandise and search for it on the store; curated categories like a sneaker store; try and buy, which enables users to physically try on multiple clothes in the comfort of their homes, before making the final purchase; personalised stores for a more involved shopping experience; and finally Myntra Insider—the brand’s loyalty program. The idea behind the campaign is to build a strong brand presence and establish the joy and convenience of shopping.