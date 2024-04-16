Vision Express to come to Saks Off 5th

Opticians and eyewear retailer Vision Express is set to be introduced to a select number of Saks Off 5th stores over the next few months in what also comes as an expansion to the luxury chain’s offering.

Several of Saks Off 5th stores are expected to add a Vision Express space, including its locations in Westbury, Elizabeth, Bridgewater, West Palm and Naples, with more to be confirmed at a later date.

An eye exam, which Saks is anticipating will largely be an impulse purchase by passing customers, will cost 69.99 dollars with no purchase, while designer frames are discounted by around 50 to 85 percent.

Among the brands on offer are the likes of Versace, Tom Ford, Thom Browne, Saint Laurent, Moncler, Miu Miu, Moschino and Burberry.

Saks as a whole has been growing its consumer offering in recent months, introducing new categories, divisions and products in a bid to cater more widely to its shoppers.

One of the retailer’s most recent category expansions is that of electric vehicles, with Lucid named as a collaborative partner in offering demo drive experiences at select Saks Fifth Avenue store locations.