W spreads its retail network in Tier II, III cities

TCNS’ women’s ethnic fashion brand ‘W’ is spreading out in Tier II, III cities as it opened new stores in Shimla, Shillong, Srinagar and Gangtok. W is continuing its retail footprint across geographies. While the Shimla, Srinagar and Shillong stores were the brand’s first in these cities, in Gangtok this was its second store. After having made a significant impact in metros, the fashion house is now taking the W spirit to Tier II, III cities across the country. The stores are showcasing the spring-summer collection of the brand. The interiors these stores combine functionality with sophistication and provides an ambience of distinctiveness.

At the moment, W for woman is available across 250+ exclusive brand outlets covering 85+ cities and 570+ multi-brand outlets across Shoppers Stop, Pantaloons, Lifestyle, Central etc. and over 1050 multi brand outlets. W is also retailed from their website as well as all leading online portals.