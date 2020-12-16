Wales: Boxing day sales scrapped as new lockdown measures announced

Non-essential stores in Wales will close at the end of trading on Christmas Eve ahead of the country entering into a new lockdown on 28 December, meaning no in-store boxing day sales.

From 28 December, new tighter measures will be enforced as the entire country enters into “level 4” restrictions, first minister Mark Drakeford said at a press conference Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the UK government announced an agreement between the four UK nations to continue to allow a maximum of three households to mix between 23 and 27 December. However, Drakeford said “only two households should meet” in Wales over Christmas.

A joint-decision by the UK’s nations will be published later today.

“The situation we are facing is extremely serious. We must move to alert level 4 and tighten the restrictions to control the spread of coronavirus and save lives,” Drakeford said.