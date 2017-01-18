Westside crosses 100 store mark

Westside one of India’s largest and fastest growing retail chains now has crossed the 100 store mark spread across 54 cities. It offers a range of contemporary and exclusively designed clothes for men, women and children. Also on offer are footwear, cosmetics, perfumes, handbags, household furniture, accessories, lingerie, and gifts. However, private labels are a strong focus and fetch around 40 to 50 per cent margins. Some of these are Lov, Sassy Soda, GIA for curvy women, Bombay Paisley which has ethnic wear for youth, Zuba which has fine silk weaves or UTSA for Indian wear.

Brands for men include the young and edgy Nuon, Westsport, Ascot, Weststreet, and Oak & Keel. Offering functional yet stylish men’s apparel, Westside’s collection includes stylish linen and cotton shirts, crew neck tees, cargo pants, contra formal clothing and more. Children have everything from denims and polo tees to cute puff sleeve T-shirts.

Established in 1998, Westside the flagship store of the Tata Group’s retail arm Trent. Westside has 1.86 million square feet of space in the country with net sales of Rs 8,623 per square feet. It operates three formats – Westside, Star Bazaar and Landmark.