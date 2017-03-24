Why retailers choose Select City Walk

The H&M store at Select City Walk, New Delhi, will feature the brand’s collection a day after H&M holds its annual runway show in Paris. In October 2015, when H&M launched in India, Select City Walk was where it opened its first store. The mall is known for making space for new tenants. Last year, when Massimo Dutti and Gap launched in India, they, too, chose the Delhi mall to open their first stores.

What works for the mall is probably its higher sales per square feet. Select City Walk is India’s highest grossing mall in terms of sales per square feet. Being in north India, the mall also benefits from the fact that the region has a cold (though brief) winter season, which is missing across the rest of India. Also it is in the heart of the city which means it caters not only to the National Capital Region, but also to the entire north, which includes places like Chandigarh, Ludhiana and Faridabad.

Moreover compared to other premium, good quality malls, Select City Walk is much smaller in size—spread across 1.3 million sq. ft with a wide sweep of tenant mix. The tenant mix gives it a good trading density compared to other malls.