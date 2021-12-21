Wildberries launches online store in the UK

Online retailer Wildberries has launched in the UK.

This Wildberries’ 19th country of presence. The platform has previously launched in the US, Germany, France, Italy, Latvia and others. It originated in Russia, and is now the country’s biggest online retailer. 450,000 entrepreneurs sell goods through the platform.

Residents in the UK will now have access to 5.5 million products from over 164,000 international brands. The brands cover a range of items, from clothing to electronics, books and pet products.

“We are pleased to announce the launch of sales in the United Kingdom. Wildberries offers its new customers a wide range of products from various entrepreneurs - both well-known global brands and small local businesses,” said the Wildberries press office.

The orders will be delivered to their destinations through international and local courier services.