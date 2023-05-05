Wilson Sporting Goods opens first store in California

Wilson Sporting Goods has revealed its first retail location in California, based in the state’s Third Street Promenade shopping district in Santa Monica.

The 4,500 square feet space is the first brick-and-mortar store Wilson has opened on the West Coast, and comes as the brand looks to continue expanding its store footprint throughout the country.

The new location will house an in-store playtest area where customers can trial products as well as an ‘Equipment Room’ where shoppers can rent select products to test outside of the store before purchasing.

Wilson Sport Goods, Santa Monica store in California. Image: Wilson Sporting Goods

In a release, Gordon Devin, president and general manager of the label, said: "We are thrilled to bring the in-person expression of our brand to the West Coast, and there's no better place to start than Santa Monica.

"From our first retail location in Chicago, to opening multiple locations across the country, Wilson is dedicated to celebrating athletes of all levels through a premium range of products and experiences."

The opening expands Wilson’s currently small retail network, with the brand operating two stores in Chicago and three in Manhattan.