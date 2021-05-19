Wolf & Badger ‘first UK online marketplace to certify as a B Corp’

Multi-channel retailer Wolf & Badger says it has become the first online marketplace in the UK to become certified as a B Corp.

The company has been certified by B Lab, the not-for-profit behind the B Corp movement, after meeting a number of criteria proving a commitment “to goals outside of shareholder profit”.

Wolf & Badger has over 1000 designers on its platform, spanning womenswear, menswear, beauty, grooming, homeware, jewellery and accessories.

CEO and co-founder George Graham said the company was “immensely proud to join such an incredible community of forward-looking business leaders who share our long-standing dedication to responsible business”.

The retailer joins a growing global community of 3,800 businesses to be certified as B Corps, including 450 from the UK.

Wolf & Badger, which operates through its online platform as well as its flagship stores in London‘s Coal Drops Yard and New York’s Soho, was named Draper’s Sustainable Retailer of the Year in 2020 after it launched its Sustainability Guarantees Index in March of that year.

Graham continued: “The B Corp certification reflects our wider commitment to help promote a sustainable future for retail and to provide a fair and more conscious alternative for both customers and brands alike.

“We are excited to continue driving positive change in the fashion and design industry, and look forward to further developing the Wolf & Badger business as a force for good.”