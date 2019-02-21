Women’s wear brand Raisin expands its retail footprint

Parvati Fabric’s women’s wear brand Raisin has expanded into 22 cities and opened 72 brick-and-mortar stores. The brand has also launched online and is pursuing an omni-channel retail strategy. The brand was launched in 2018. For 30 years Parvati Fabrics has been trading across India and exporting high quality fabrics and designer women’s wear to various countries all over the world. Raisin offers both western and ethnic wear and the products include kurtas, dresses, tunics, and tops. The line comes in a variety of styles including dresses, kurtas, tunics and more.

Raisin is a blend of Indian culture and modern influences. One of Raisin’s visions is to position itself as a brand that provides modern women contemporary fusion wear that is not only exceptionally comfortable but also stylish. Understanding the needs of today’s women in terms of accessibility and staying updated with the latest fashion trends, while still providing extreme comfort, Raisin wants to be a relevant force in the women’s retail market.

Most brands are available through the mediums of MBOs and EBOs. Raisin is looking to reach a larger audience through shop in shop model. Raisin won the ‘Textile Manufacturing Business of the Year Award’ at the eighth edition of the Small Business Awards.