Women’swear brand Mustard Fashion adds more stores

Mustard Fashion has opened three stores in North India. With new launches, the brand now has 30 stores in 14 cities across India. By the end of 2020, the plan is to open 20 new stores taking the tally to 50 stores nationwide. The brand’s stores are clean, fuss-free, effortless to browse, equipped with the most coveted modern ethnic fashion and lifestyle products. The stores have a clear focus on designs. These designs celebrate womanhood and are urbane, sophisticated, feminine, subtle and energetic. These expressions are translated using origami and natural hues and textures. One can browse for the products online, get the touch and feel of the merchandise in the store and then order at convenience online or offline.

Mustard caters to women with regular and plus sizes. Founded in 2004, the brand was established to provide classy western and chic contemporary Indian wear for women of different age groups and of all sizes. Each of Mustard’s designer collections brings the best of style, trend, and comfort. Mustard offers ready-to-wear garments for women in ten different sizes from regular to plus. North India offers huge retail growth opportunities because of the women of the region who spend generously.