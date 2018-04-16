Woodland launches two new format exclusive stores in Noida

Woodland, the adventure and outdoor gear brand, has launched two exclusive stores in Noida. Situated at strategic locations, both stores showcase new format interiors in line with their eco-conscious philosophy. These stores mark the beginning of the shift to new store concept to maximize the ability to reflect the change in the pace of retail life and sector.

With this launch, Woodland forays into the two key Noida malls: DLF Mall of India and GIP Mall. The brand will woo customers with its enthralling new interiors along with products par excellence. Spread over a visual canvas of 2000 sq. ft. and 2800 sq. ft. retail space at DLF Mall of India and GIP mall respectively, customers will be encouraged to meander through the sections at their leisure.

Harkirat Singh, MD, Woodland says the new store concept store launches add to the brand’s repertoire of pro-planet philosophy featuring ecofriendly elements like use of recycled wood, led energy saving lighting amongst others with a warm colour palette. Known for the positive values the company wanted to ease the same into the fresh designs in the new format stores too.