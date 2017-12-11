Woodland looking to 15 per cent increase in revenue

Adventure footwear and apparel maker Woodland is on a retail expansion spree and plans to add 40 new stores annually. Also on the cards is scaling up its newly launched premium brand ‘Woods. It’s looking to a revenue jump of 15 per cent fiscal year 2017-18 to Rs 1,350 crore.

Meanwhile, the brand is looking for retail space in Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune and Kolkata to open Woods stores. The company recently diversified its product range by adding bicycles to its portfolio at its flagship stores. The company is also planning to foray into the innerwear and leisure market with products like vests, briefs, trunks, inner T-shirts and shorts which will all boost the company’s revenue in the fourth quarter of the financial year from January to March 2018.

The company’s premium brand ‘Woods’ which offers formal wear, leather footwear, bags, jackets and belts for both men and women is expected to make significant contribution of 25 per cent around Rs 337 crore (approx $52 million) to total revenue. Woodland’s is further looking to capitalise on the popularity of its sub brand by opening stores in other metro cities like Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune and Kolkata in the coming months. Owned by Aero Group the brand currently has 600 company-owned stores and is present in over 5,000 multi- retail outlets across the country.