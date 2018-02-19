Woodland to boost manufacturing capacity

Woodland is considering increasing its manufacturing capacity by 30 per cent and will be investing approx Rs 40 crore for the same. Harkirat Singh, Managing Director, Woodland stated the brand has 600 company owned outlets and around 5,000 multi brand stores. With growing demand from e-commerce alongside supply requirements in markets like China, Russia and Africa requires capacity enhancement across our manufacturing units.

The company will be upgrading machinery and bringing in new ones in its Noida facility. Apart from Noida, up scaling of facilities will happen across manufacturing units in Jalandhar, Dehradun, Baddi among others. Furthermore, the manufacturing enhancement plan also includes acquisition of Kanpur’s sick leather units.