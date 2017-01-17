Woodland to launch ‘Go Green’ collection in the forthcoming season

Woodland plans to promote ‘Go Green’ collection for the forthcoming season. Go Green is a collection based on the pantone color of the year. It includes T-shirts and footwear for both men and women. Keeping Valentine’s Day in mind, the brand also plans to promote a special valentine gifting range from Woods. The collection includes women handbags and footwear in ultra-feminine hues like peach, pink and red.

“This time we have tried to break the monotony by providing winter clothes in vibrant hues like fuchsia, blue, yellow and green. Innovation has always been synonymous to our brand. This year also our products are high on technology. For instance, we have launched winter jackets and boots that have warming technology in them. You can charge them and remain warm even in the extreme cold conditions,” elaborates Harkirat Singh, MD, Woodland.

Indeed demonetisation has affected sales volumes a bit but the past few days have been better. The upcoming season is positive. The company is expecting business to get back to normal in the first quarter of 2017.

Category expansion plans

The brand is mulling focusing on adventure sports gear category as a part of its growth strategy. The company has started selling premium adventure and outdoors sports products and equipment for specialized outdoor activities such as water sports, hiking, biking, trekking, climbing, fishing, camping and paragliding. The brand shares a strong portfolio for this category including hand-free umbrella, outdoor eyewear, camping lights, trekking poles, waterproof bags, UV Block T-shirt, wet wick t-shirt, super Shell Shoes (Snake Bite resistant), etc. and more. The advanced groundbreaking product range is particularly designed for people who love expeditions, outdoor sports and adventure. The brand’s consistent endeavour is to develop outstanding material and designs for wearable gear aimed at Indian market.

Retail Network

Woodland has grown to be recognised internationally as one of the world’s leading manufacturers of extreme weather outdoor gear and outerwear. Woodland offers an extensive line of footwear, performance apparel and outdoor gear. The brand is present across the country as a part of three formats: Woodland exclusively owned outlets that are a part of their retail chain and completely owned and run by the company with a clear focus on brand experience; Woodland’s in-house e-commerce; MBOs/e-commerce portals. “As a part of our growth graph, we have around 600 company exclusive stores along with a presence in over 5,000 multi-retail outlets in the country. Globally, the brand is present in more than 40 countries,” says Singh.

He further adds, “We are planning to add another 60 stores this financial year that would be an equivalent combination of small towns and metros. We are also working on strengthening our presence in Southeast Asia, West Asia, Europe and the US. We are currently working on entering into more foreign countries in the near future to add to the kitty of our International presence.”