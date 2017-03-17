Yepme expands to Europe

Online fashion brand, Yepme, is expanding its presence in European countries like the UK, Germany, Italy, France and Spain. It will build on its core strengths of in house technology, low cost fast fashion supply chain, and experience of building high brand salience. The retailer is trying to make fashion more accessible to young people around the country. As an added benefit, Yepme also provides real-time pricing which is in sync with the online platform.

Yepme opened in 2010. It plans to open 400 stores by the end of this financial year in keeping with the omni channel strategy followed by most e-tailers. The company, which makes its own brand of products, is aiming to clock revenues of Rs 280 crores this fiscal. The software unit will be hived off into a separate entity since software is seen as a large business ensuring high margins.

The brand has opened a flagship store spread over 7,600 square feet store which offers all Yepme’s product categories. The outlet displays casual wear, active wear, ethnic wear and party wear for both men and women. It also offers accessories like sunglasses, watches, wallets, belts, jewelry, stoles and clutches. The outlet provides customers the benefit of touch and feel on clothes and accessories.