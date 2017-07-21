Yepme on a cost cutting drive, shuts few brick and mortar stores

In a bid to remodel their business and cut costs, Delhi-based fashion e-commerce firm Yepme has shut four brick and mortar stores. These were in Gurgaon and Noida. VAS data services, which runs Yepme, shut these offline stores two each in Gurgaon and Noida in the NCR.

Meanwhile it opened a new store in at EDM Mall, Ghaziabad. Vivek Gaur, Co-founder, Yepme points out if one is remodelling their business to an omnichannel (model), they have to get the cost structure right. It is cost-cutting in relevant places. The company has also opted for smaller warehouse. It may be recalled that sometime back, Yepme employees had lodged a complaint with the Labour Commission accusing them of delayed salaries. Employees blamed the company for putting “mental pressure” on them to resign and alleged they were being asked to return company assets. Yepme founded in 2010 by Sandeep Sharma (chief operating officer and chief technology officer), Gaur and Anand Jadhav offers fashion merchandise on its portal.