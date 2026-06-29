Yeti opens first European flagship store in Munich

US outdoor equipment brand Yeti has opened its first flagship store in Europe. Since June 12, the brand has been offering its functional equipment in Munich's city centre. The company has moved into a space of around 150 square metres at Georg-Kronawitter-Platz 2.

In a statement, the company explained its choice of location: “Munich combines urban appeal, a strong affinity for quality and immediate proximity to nature – from the Isar River to the high mountains. This makes the city the ideal environment for Yeti, whose products not only impress with their design but are primarily designed for intensive use.”

For Yeti, the new flagship store is “far more than just a retail space,” according to the company. It makes “the brand physically tangible” and shows “what Yeti stands for: durable, high-performance equipment for people who do not want to replace products after one season, but want to use them for many years,” the company explained.

A look inside the Munich Yeti store Image: Yeti