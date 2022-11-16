Youtube pilots new shopping feature for Shorts

Youtube is expanding its shopping features in an effort to boost revenue as it faces a slow down in digital advertising.

The Alphabet-owned company will begin allowing users to shop products directly from Shorts, which is Youtube’s short-form video platform, similar to TikTok.

The feature is currently being tested with creators in the US who will be able to tag products from their own stores.

A Google spokesperson told Reuters: “Viewers in the US, India, Brazil, Canada, and Australia can see the tags and interact with them and we'll continue to bring tagging to more creators and geographies.”

In addition to the new Shorts shopping feature, Youtube is also experimenting with a feature allowing influencers to earn commissions from products they sell through links in their videos.