YWC sports and lifestyle launches store in Chandigarh

Cricketer Yuvraj Singh has launched the second YWC sports and lifestyle brand store in Mohali, Chandigarh. The brand’s first stand-alone store in Varanasi received and immense response. The Varanasi store was launched last year.

The latest store is a flagship store for the brand and houses a vast collection of fashion and sports gear. The launch of the store at VR Punjab witnessed an extensive display of YWC’s new sports gear collection as well as the core fashion collection introducing their upcoming Autumn/Winter range. The store is located on the upper ground floor of VR Punjab.

More significantly, the brand has pledged part proceeds of sales for Yuvraj Singh’s foundation for cancer awareness.