Zalando and Sephora announce prestige beauty tie-up

German fashion giant Zalando has teamed up with French beauty retailer Sephora for a new strategic partnership “to create the ultimate online prestige beauty destination” for Zalando’s millions of users.

The tie-up will give Zalando shoppers access to Sephora’s assortment of several thousand beauty products from more than 300 prestige and exclusive brands. It will start in Germany in Q4 2021 before being rolled out to other markets next year.

It comes as Zalando continues its expansion into the beauty space.

Zalando co-CEO David Schneider said beauty “represents a huge and exciting opportunity” for the business in a “largely untapped” European market.

“Our partnership with Sephora, the go-to place for many beauty fans, will elevate the beauty offering for our customers and allow them to shop the most sought-after and exclusive beauty brands while enjoying Zalando’s excellent customer experience and convenience,” Schneider said in a release.

Sephora currently operates in 35 countries with 2,000 stores globally, including more than 1,000 in Europe.

Zalando meanwhile sells more than 4,000 brands to 42 million active customers in 20 markets across Europe.